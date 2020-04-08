Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: No drive-in church services, MCFD opens secondary station

“This weekend will be the ultimate test of our community’s strength in this fight against COVID-19. We all are tired, and we’re all upset this is our new reality, but we must be strong and do our part by staying home,” says Brian Hanft, Director of CG Public Health.

Mason City Fire Department Opens Secondary Station

To ensure essential services are being provided to the community without interruption, the Mason City Fire Department has established a secondary location for housing staff and equipment. The department operates in an environment where each battalion works 24 hour shifts in close quarters; this temporary physical separation will support our mission to provide quality fire and emergency medical services to our community while reducing the risk of COVID-19 exposure of our crews. This provides what we feel is an effective approach to the distancing/isolation guidance from county health officials and the CDC. The temporary modification to our housing is not expected to have a negative impact on our emergency responses.

New Guidance for Businesses Experiencing COVID-19 Outbreaks