Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: New meal box delivery for vulnerable populations, legal aid, #WearAMask contest

Thursday, April 9

Due to numerous calls inquiring about safe grocery shopping for those older adults and others with compromised immune systems, Cerro Gordo Emergency Management in conjunction with Hy-Vee will be offering a box grocery service starting Monday, April 13th. There will be two box options available, one regular (diabetic friendly) and the other gluten free. The box should last a couple about 2 weeks. If you’re interested in this service, call 641-494-3546 to place your order. You will be asked to provide a name, address, phone number, box option type, and payment (check or cash). Checks should be made out to Hy-Vee. Detailed social distancing delivery and drop off instructions will be offered when order is place. The cost of 1 regular box is $70.00 and the gluten free box is $80.00. You may not make substitutions to any box. A detailed listing is included below (brands and some items may need to change based on availability). If a brand substitution is made, it will be of equal cost and nutritional value. A detailed list of items in the boxes is on the second page of this JIC update.