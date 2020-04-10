Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: New meal box delivery for vulnerable populations, legal aid, #WearAMask contest

Thursday, April 9
Data Snapshot
• 1,388 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (04/09/2020).
- 13 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (04/09/2020).
- Age Ranges of Lab Confirmed Cases:
- (18-40) = 2 cases
- (41-60) = 6 cases
- (61-80) = 5 cases
• 31 deaths in Iowa
- 0 deaths in Cerro Gordo
• 847 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (04/09/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by IDPH can be found at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus. For more information about COVID-19, please visit CG Public Health’s website at cghealth.com. Follow CG Public Health on Facebook and Twitter (@CGPublicHealth).
Meal Box Delivery Service for Vulnerable Populations
Due to numerous calls inquiring about safe grocery shopping for those older adults and others with compromised immune systems, Cerro Gordo Emergency Management in conjunction with Hy-Vee will be offering a box grocery service starting Monday, April 13th. There will be two box options available, one regular (diabetic friendly) and the other gluten free. The box should last a couple about 2 weeks. If you’re interested in this service, call 641-494-3546 to place your order. You will be asked to provide a name, address, phone number, box option type, and payment (check or cash). Checks should be made out to Hy-Vee. Detailed social distancing delivery and drop off instructions will be offered when order is place. The cost of 1 regular box is $70.00 and the gluten free box is $80.00. You may not make substitutions to any box. A detailed listing is included below (brands and some items may need to change based on availability). If a brand substitution is made, it will be of equal cost and nutritional value. A detailed list of items in the boxes is on the second page of this JIC update.
Iowa Legal Aid Hot Line
Iowa Legal Aid, in partnership with The Iowa State Bar Association and Polk County Bar Association’s Volunteer Lawyers Project, has developed a hotline for COVID-19 related legal questions. Iowans who are experiencing legal problems due to the virus can cell 1-800-332-0419 for free legal advice. For more information, visit www.iowalegalaid.org.
#WearAMask Contest
It pays to #MaskUp! We are partnering with community leaders to encourage people to wear cloth masks or face coverings out in public. Go to CG Public Health’s Facebook page to post a picture in the comments of you wearing a mask. The most creative, yet still effective, masks will win Mason City Chamber Bucks ($100 for first prize, and $50 for second place). Use the hashtags #NorthIowaStrong #WearAMask #MaskUp This is all to support local businesses and to follow the CDC recommendations. For detailed guidance on cloth masks, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Portals/1/userfiles/7/COVID-19%20Guidance%20for%20Cloth%20Face%20Coverings4_6_20.pdf.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will re-open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6.
YSS Francis Lauer will be available via telehealth for behavioral health services and medication management during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.
I've been watching various Facebook groups and there's a common theme here in North Iowa: People need help and others are stepping up.
DES MOINES -- If you're stuck at home self-isolating, caring for a family member or otherwise laid off due to coronavirus -- and you aren't ab…
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.