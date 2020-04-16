Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: MC transit requires face masks, new IDPH dashboard, how to cope

We recognize the public’s interest in wanting to know more about the cases we are seeing locally. Our current data has a limited number of cases for Cerro Gordo County. We are dealing with a balancing act of wanting to inform the public as much as we can while ensuring privacy to the cases. We will continue to evaluate our ability to expand data reporting as appropriate and when case numbers increase. We ask that you turn to the State of Iowa’s coronavirus website to view regional hospitalization data under the RMCC Dashboard. Please note, Cerro Gordo County is in RMCC Region 2. All other Cerro Gordo County specific data can be found at https://cghealth.com/?page_id=3754 .

During yesterday’s press conference, Dr. Brent Seaton discussed the impact a crisis like COVID-19 can have on our daily lives and cause multiple sources of stress. These emotional reactions related to the necessary changes we’ve had to make can lead to frustration, irritation and some of us depression. Some of these feelings we have during a time like this are true feelings of loss. Many of us are undergoing a loss of “normal experiences”, loss of our sense of safety, loss of our social connections, and even some of us are experiencing the loss of our financial security. Dr. Seaton listed some coping mechanisms that can relieve some of the stress that we want to share.