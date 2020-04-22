Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Mason City press conference today, MC CSD updates, virtual medical visits

Wednesday, April 22
Data Snapshot
- 3,748 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (04/21/2020).
- 14 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (04/21/2020).
- Age Ranges of Lab Confirmed Cases:
- (18-40) = 2 cases
- (41-60) = 6 cases
- (61-80) = 6 cases
- 90 deaths in Iowa
- 0 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 1,108 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (04/21/2020). *Yesterday was 1,081 tests
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by IDPH can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus. For Cerro Gordo County data, visit https://cghealth.com/?page_id=3754.
Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference
Please attend the Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference every Wednesday at 3:30 on our Facebook Page (CG Public Health or City of Mason City).
Virtual Visits
Today Dr. Teresa Mock, from MercyOne North Iowa, will be discussing virtual visits opportunities for their patients, general information on the purpose and cost of virtual visits, and the process for accessing a virtual visit. Last week we mentioned how MercyOne patients should continue to seek medical care for their needs during this pandemic. Virtual visits, also known as telehealth, provides an opportunity to meet with your provider so they can continue to help their patients manage their ongoing medical care for chronic conditions from the comfort of their own home. If you would like to schedule a virtual visit at MercyOne, please go to https://www.mercyone.org/find-a-service-or-specialty/virtual-visits/.
For more telehealth options, please visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Portals/1/userfiles/7/Telehealth%20Options%201.pdf to explore more opportunities from other healthcare provider’s or health insurers that offers similar services.
Mason City Community School District
Today Dave Vertsteeg, Superintendent of Mason City Community School District (MCCSD), will be discussing their district focus, their response to the pandemic in the last few weeks, address frequently asked questions, and share the Return to Learn Plan for the 2020-2021 school year. As announced last week, schools will remain closed for the rest of the current school year. School closures in Iowa have helped decrease the spread of COVID-19 immensely. Tune in at 3:30 today to hear from the Superintendent. For more information, visit https://www.masoncityschools.org/index.php.
