Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Mason City press conference today, MC CSD updates, virtual medical visits

Today Dr. Teresa Mock, from MercyOne North Iowa, will be discussing virtual visits opportunities for their patients, general information on the purpose and cost of virtual visits, and the process for accessing a virtual visit. Last week we mentioned how MercyOne patients should continue to seek medical care for their needs during this pandemic. Virtual visits, also known as telehealth, provides an opportunity to meet with your provider so they can continue to help their patients manage their ongoing medical care for chronic conditions from the comfort of their own home. If you would like to schedule a virtual visit at MercyOne, please go to https://www.mercyone.org/find-a-service-or-specialty/virtual-visits/.