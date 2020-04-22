Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Local cases, testing, Elderbridge to assist with meal box delivery costs
Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Local cases, testing, Elderbridge to assist with meal box delivery costs

Thursday, April 23

Data Snapshot

  • 3,924 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (04/22/2020).
    • 14 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (04/22/2020).
      • Age Ranges of Lab Confirmed Cases:
        • (18-40) = 2 cases
        • (41-60) = 6 cases
        • (61-80) = 6 cases
  • 96 deaths in Iowa
    • 0 deaths in Cerro Gordo
  • 1,134 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (04/22/2020).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by IDPH can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus. For Cerro Gordo County data, visit https://cghealth.com/?page_id=3754.

Elderbridge Will Help Cover Costs for Meal Box Delivery Service

Elderbridge Agency on Aging is offering to pay for meal boxes for those who cannot afford this service. The intention of the meal delivery service is to keep vulnerable individuals (60 years of age or older, or immunocompromised) at home, so they do not have to go grocery shopping every week or two. The meal box delivery service began on April 13th, and so far, 7 boxes have been delivered to homes. If you are interested in having a meal box delivered regardless of being able to pay, please call 641-494-3546.

Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.

