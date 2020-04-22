Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Local cases, testing, Elderbridge to assist with meal box delivery costs

Elderbridge Agency on Aging is offering to pay for meal boxes for those who cannot afford this service. The intention of the meal delivery service is to keep vulnerable individuals (60 years of age or older, or immunocompromised) at home, so they do not have to go grocery shopping every week or two. The meal box delivery service began on April 13th, and so far, 7 boxes have been delivered to homes. If you are interested in having a meal box delivered regardless of being able to pay, please call 641-494-3546.