Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Iowa schools close, seek medical care, get outside this weekend

MercyOne is asking north Iowans to continue to seek care for medical conditions. Concern has grown among MercyOne medical providers that it appears patients are delaying essential care for heart attack or stroke symptoms. Do not ignore symptoms. Heart attacks and strokes do not stop during a pandemic. Please always call 911 if you think you are having a heart attack or stroke. There are safety measures in place to protect patients and prevent the spread of infection while receiving care. If you have non-emergent concerns about your health, contact your provider for an appointment or virtual visit. For more information, visit https://www.mercyone.org/find-a-service-or-specialty/virtual-visits/ .

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced today that Iowa schools will not re-open for this rest of the school year. The Director of Iowa Department of Education, Dr. Ann Lebo, explained how difficult this decision was, but stressed how necessary it is to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Spring sports have been cancelled, and more information on summer sports will be provided by June 1st. School districts are required to offer continuous learning opportunities for their students till the end of the school year. Currently, all Cerro Gordo County school districts have continuous learning opportunities online or in packet form for their students. Superintendent of Mason City Community School District, Dave Versteeg, will be attending the COVID-19 Weekly Press Conference this Wednesday, April 22nd at 3:30 on CG Public Health’s Facebook to provide an update for Mason City Community School District.