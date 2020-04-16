Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Iowa schools close, seek medical care, get outside this weekend

Friday, April 17
Data Snapshot
- 2,332 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (04/16/2020).
- 14 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (04/15/2020).
- Age Ranges of Lab Confirmed Cases:
- (18-40) = 2 cases
- (41-60) = 6 cases
- (61-80) = 6 cases
- 64 deaths in Iowa
- 0 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 1,003 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (04/15/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by IDPH can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus. For Cerro Gordo County data, visit https://cghealth.com/?page_id=3754.
MercyOne North Iowa Encourages Public to Seek Medical Care
MercyOne is asking north Iowans to continue to seek care for medical conditions. Concern has grown among MercyOne medical providers that it appears patients are delaying essential care for heart attack or stroke symptoms. Do not ignore symptoms. Heart attacks and strokes do not stop during a pandemic. Please always call 911 if you think you are having a heart attack or stroke. There are safety measures in place to protect patients and prevent the spread of infection while receiving care. If you have non-emergent concerns about your health, contact your provider for an appointment or virtual visit. For more information, visit https://www.mercyone.org/find-a-service-or-specialty/virtual-visits/.
All Iowa Schools Remain Closed for the 2019-2020 School Year
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced today that Iowa schools will not re-open for this rest of the school year. The Director of Iowa Department of Education, Dr. Ann Lebo, explained how difficult this decision was, but stressed how necessary it is to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Spring sports have been cancelled, and more information on summer sports will be provided by June 1st. School districts are required to offer continuous learning opportunities for their students till the end of the school year. Currently, all Cerro Gordo County school districts have continuous learning opportunities online or in packet form for their students. Superintendent of Mason City Community School District, Dave Versteeg, will be attending the COVID-19 Weekly Press Conference this Wednesday, April 22nd at 3:30 on CG Public Health’s Facebook to provide an update for Mason City Community School District.
Get Outside and Explore New Trails This Weekend
As we stated earlier this week, getting outside safely can be beneficial to us for our overall health. We encourage you or your family to explore trails in Cerro Gordo County that may not be as busy as the popular trails. Remember to avoid others by staying at least 6 feet away, pick up your garbage, avoid non-sanitized objects like picnic tables and park benches, and plan ahead since amenities are closed. For a map and list of trails, please visit https://www.cgcounty.org/i-want-to-/test-page-with-banner/advanced-components/list-detail-pages/parks-recreational-areas. For Mason City specific parks and trails, visit https://city-of-mason-city-gis-department-masoncityiowa.hub.arcgis.com and https://www.masoncity.net/pview.aspx?id=48688&catid=481.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
