Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Face mask wearing how to and best business practice

Monday, April 20
(Mason City) – Monday, April 20, 2020
Data Snapshot
- 3,159 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (04/19/2020).
- 14 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (04/19/2020).
- Age Ranges of Lab Confirmed Cases:
- (18-40) = 2 cases
- (41-60) = 6 cases
- (61-80) = 6 cases
- 79 deaths in Iowa
- 0 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 1,061 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (04/19/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by IDPH can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus. For Cerro Gordo County data, visit https://cghealth.com/?page_id=3754.
How to wear cloth face masks correctly
As more people begin to wear cloth face masks or coverings out in public, it is important to learn how to wear one correctly. Due to cloth face masks being unfamiliar to the general public, some people are wearing them wrong, such as covering only their mouth, or touching their eyes, nose or mouth while adjusting the mask. A cloth face mask is only beneficial if worn properly. Your cloth face mask or covering should go above the nose and below the chin and completely cover the mouth and the nostrils. Make sure the cloth face mask or covering fits snugly against the sides of the face, yet still allowing you to breathe. Small gaps are normal and unavoidable, but the fewer there are and the smaller they are, the better. The goal is for the air to go through the mask, not around it. Once the mask is on, try not to re-adjust it because that increases your chances of cross-contamination. Always avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, even when wearing a mask and gloves, and especially when taking the mask or covering off. This is key to not infecting yourself. Hands should be washed with soap and water for 20 seconds before and after putting on the cloth face covering. Place mask/covering in the laundry after each use. Do not buy surgical masks to use as a face covering. Those are intended for healthcare workers and first responders. Many items you may already have in your home can be used to create face coverings. If you have a question about face masks/coverings, contact CG Public Health at 641-421-9300 or visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html for more information.
CG Public Health, North Iowa Corridor work with businesses to prevent COVID-19
Yesterday, 389 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Iowa Department of Public Health, setting a record for the highest cases confirmed in a single day. Recognizing that manufacturing plants are at risk for an outbreak, CG Public Health and North Iowa Corridor have worked together to provide guidance and tools to local manufacturing companies on how to prevent, detect and manage a COVID-19 outbreak. “Our role is to provide the manufacturing companies the support and resources they need to protect their employees,” says Chad Schreck, CEO of North Iowa Corridor. “We share the same goal of wanting to keep north Iowa businesses open, but continuing operations safely as possible to protect employees and their families.” Many manufacturing companies have started to require their employees to wear face masks, implemented screening methods at their entrances, and more processes to minimize risk. CG Public Health and the North Iowa Corridor will continue to work closely with local businesses, especially manufacturing, to ensure they have the support and most up to date information. We want to say thank you to all the businesses that have implemented various methods to reduce the spread of COVID-19. If your business has questions on preventing, detecting and managing outbreaks of COVID-19, please call CG Public Health at 641-421-9300 or visit their website at www.cghealth.com.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will re-open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6.
YSS Francis Lauer will be available via telehealth for behavioral health services and medication management during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.
I've been watching various Facebook groups and there's a common theme here in North Iowa: People need help and others are stepping up.
DES MOINES -- If you're stuck at home self-isolating, caring for a family member or otherwise laid off due to coronavirus -- and you aren't ab…
