Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Face mask wearing how to and best business practice

How to wear cloth face masks correctly

As more people begin to wear cloth face masks or coverings out in public, it is important to learn how to wear one correctly. Due to cloth face masks being unfamiliar to the general public, some people are wearing them wrong, such as covering only their mouth, or touching their eyes, nose or mouth while adjusting the mask. A cloth face mask is only beneficial if worn properly. Your cloth face mask or covering should go above the nose and below the chin and completely cover the mouth and the nostrils. Make sure the cloth face mask or covering fits snugly against the sides of the face, yet still allowing you to breathe. Small gaps are normal and unavoidable, but the fewer there are and the smaller they are, the better. The goal is for the air to go through the mask, not around it. Once the mask is on, try not to re-adjust it because that increases your chances of cross-contamination. Always avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, even when wearing a mask and gloves, and especially when taking the mask or covering off. This is key to not infecting yourself. Hands should be washed with soap and water for 20 seconds before and after putting on the cloth face covering. Place mask/covering in the laundry after each use. Do not buy surgical masks to use as a face covering. Those are intended for healthcare workers and first responders. Many items you may already have in your home can be used to create face coverings. If you have a question about face masks/coverings, contact CG Public Health at 641-421-9300 or visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html for more information.