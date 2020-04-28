Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Business reopening guidance, disaster relief funds distributed

Tuesday, April 28
Data Snapshot
- 6,376 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (04/27/2020).
- 14 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (04/27/2020).
- Age Ranges of Lab Confirmed Cases:
- (18-40) = 2 cases
- (41-60) = 6 cases
- (61-80) = 6 cases
- 136 deaths in Iowa
- 0 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 1,286 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (04/27/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus. For Cerro Gordo County data, visit https://cghealth.com/?page_id=3754.
Reopening Guidance Released for Iowa Businesses
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) released general guidance for businesses allowed to reopen starting May 1st. These guidelines are in addition to the measures outlined in the Governor’s Proclamation.
- Follow CDC guidance related to Cleaning and Disinfection for Community Facilities, including frequent cleaning and disinfecting of all high touch surfaces.
- Encourage and provide supplies to allow for frequent hand washing and hand sanitizing for employees and the public.
- Provide reminders to employees and members of the public to stay at least 6 feet away from others when in the facility and mark six-foot intervals when possible.
- Post signage at the door indicating no one should enter the establishment if they currently have symptoms or have been around anyone with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in the last 14 days.
- If an employee or a member of the public becomes ill while at the facility, ask them to share that information with management, leave the facility and then call their health care provider.
- Members of the public and employees should consider the use of cloth face coverings (when practical) if staying at least 6 feet away from others is not possible.
- Anyone who is high risk for more severe COVID-19 illness should continue to stay home.
- Businesses should continue to follow IDPH’s business guidance related to preventing, detecting and reporting outbreaks.
- Businesses should use messaging to remind employees of steps they should be taking to protect their own health while at work.
To view these guidelines, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Portals/1/userfiles/61/covid19/IDPH%20Reopening%20Guidance%204_27_20.pdf.
The Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA) release restaurant specific guidance detailing certain public health measures that they recommend implementing to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. As a reminder, bars may continue to-go sales, as were allowed under the previous proclamations, but may not reopen to the general public. To view, please visit https://dia.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/documents/2020/04/dia-reopening-criteria-for-restaurants_2020-04-27.pdf.
CG Public Health has been developing tools and resources for business owners and managers, staff and the customers to ensure safety is front of mind as they re-open. “We have been planning for this to happen and look forward to continuing to serve as a partner and resource for local businesses,” says Jodi Willemsen, Environmental Health and Preparedness Manager.
These tools and resources are located at cghealth.com under the Coronavirus page, towards the bottom. For additional questions or concerns, call 641-421-9300 on Monday – Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.
COVID-19 Disaster Relief Funds Distributed to 9 Organizations in North Iowa
The United Way of North Central Iowa has awarded the first round of funding to help local nonprofits struggling with the COVID-19 crisis. Nine organizations, chosen by a committee of United Way, Public Health, Emergency Management and Nonprofit representatives, were awarded money from the United Way’s COVID-19 Disaster Relief emergency funds.
- Floyd County CERT, $1,000.00 for emergency food assistance
- Mohawk Market, $3,000.00 for food pantry assistance
- TLC Childcare, $800.00 for increased sanitation
- Elderbridge, $100.00 emergency rent assistance
- North Iowa Community Action Organization, $1,500.00 for emergency food assistance
- Hampton Senior Center, $2,000 for emergency rent and utility assistance
- La Luz Hispana, $2,000 for emergency assistance to families
- Iowa Legal Aid, $2,000 for emergency legal assistance relating to COVID-19
- Lutheran Services of Iowa, $500.00 for telecommunication for family services
“Agencies providing services to the most vulnerable in our community are seeing a stark rise due to the COVID-19 Pandemic,” United Way of North Central Iowa CEO, Jen Arends states. “Nonprofits are having to increase and diversify the services they offer at the same time funding is becoming more tenuous. We need to come together as a community to ensure that our neighbors are cared for during this time and that is what these agencies are doing.”
All of the money will stay in the community, and the United Way is working with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa to build the capacity of the fund. To donate to this fund, visit https://www.unitedwaynci.org/covid-19-disaster-relief-funds.
