Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Business reopening guidance, disaster relief funds distributed

These tools and resources are located at cghealth.com under the Coronavirus page, towards the bottom. For additional questions or concerns, call 641-421-9300 on Monday – Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

The United Way of North Central Iowa has awarded the first round of funding to help local nonprofits struggling with the COVID-19 crisis. Nine organizations, chosen by a committee of United Way, Public Health, Emergency Management and Nonprofit representatives, were awarded money from the United Way’s COVID-19 Disaster Relief emergency funds.

“Agencies providing services to the most vulnerable in our community are seeing a stark rise due to the COVID-19 Pandemic,” United Way of North Central Iowa CEO, Jen Arends states. “Nonprofits are having to increase and diversify the services they offer at the same time funding is becoming more tenuous. We need to come together as a community to ensure that our neighbors are cared for during this time and that is what these agencies are doing.”