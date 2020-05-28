Cerro Gordo UTV accident sends one to hospital

A 4-year-old child was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for minor injuries after falling from a utility task vehicle near Thornton Tuesday evening.
According to an accident report released by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff, Michael Zieman, 30, of Thornton, was doing farm work on a 2020 Polaris Ranger on 120th Street in rural Cerro Gordon County, when his passenger Arianna Zieman accidentally opened the rear gate of the vehicle and fell out onto the road.
Michael Zieman was cited or a child restraint violation. There were no other injuries.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Lisa Grouette is a Breaking News Reporter and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Contact her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.