Cerro Gordo Treasurer announces Iowa property tax credit claims

Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Pat Wright has announced that the Iowa Property Tax Credit Claims for real estate, mobile home and special assessments are available according to a release.

Taxpayers 65 years of age or older by Dec. 31, 2021, or taxpayers totally disabled and 18 years of age or older by Dec. 31, 2021, are eligible to file a claim if their total household income is less than $24,354 for the 2021 year. Applicants are required to submit a copy of form SSA-1099-Social Security Benefit Statement when making application for credits says a press release. A claim for property tax credit may be filed on behalf of a deceased person, by the person's spouse, attorney, guardian, or administrator.

Forms are available in the Treasurer's office or the Cerro Gordo County website at www.cgcounty.org under "Spotlight." Contact the Treasurer's Office at 641-421-3127 or by email at CGTreasurer@cgcounty.org if you need further assistance.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

