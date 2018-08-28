MASON CITY | Louie Bram has worked for the Cerro Gordo Sherriff's office for the last 11 years, and as a pastor at Rockwell Baptist Church for 10 years prior to that.
Because of this experience, family members suggested he run for auditor when Riley Dirksen resigned earlier this month.
Now, he's the fourth candidate in the race.
"The idea of public service has always attracted me as a person," Bram, 44, told the Globe Gazette Tuesday. "I think the managerial experience as a pastor as well as my experience in county government… as a deputy sheriff has prepared me for this role."
Bram has also served as a school board member for North Iowa Christian School. He, his wife, Christy, and their three children live in Bath Township, about 8 miles southeast of Mason City.
The auditor's office is already doing a fine job, Bram said. Whoever is elected will be charged with leading the continued success of the office and remaining nonpartisan, he added.
"In a certain sense, it’s not something that should be influenced by party politics at all," Bram said.
He added that whoever is elected will face a steep learning curve.
"There’s very specifics deadlines in the state code with deadlines in supplying statements in the budget, and how taxes are being levied," Bram said. "There’s a lot of different duties required by a person in that position."
Bram will run as an independent, and said he has gathered more than 430 signatures in a little more than a week.
He believes his greatest strength is his ability to work with people, given his current line of work as a deputy sheriff.
"I have shown an ability to manage and relate with people, to not be some sort of controlling type of boss but be able to get the most out of any employee under me," Bram said.
He said he'll have a campaign website online within the next week, at www.louiebram.com.
Bram will face Democrat Adam Wedmore, Republican Don O'Connor and independent Tina Cullinan in the election Nov. 6.
