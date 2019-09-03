The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health has changed its name to CG Public Health, and with it, unveiled a new logo.
“We are moving into a new era; new leadership, new location, new look,” said Board of Health Chairman, Dr. Mark Johnson. “Our new look will be a better visual representation of the innovative department we are.”
Over the past 5 years, the department collected survey data, assessed its image through strategic planning, and looked hard at how it wanted to be seen, said Kara Ruge, marketing and public information officer.
The new logo contains a shield that represents the national public health logo and its values: prevent, promote, protect. Since April, CG Public Health has been through a lot of change; new leadership, a roof collapse at the department's office at Mohawk Square, and moving into a new location.
“Our organization has been working through the rebranding process for the past few years, and with the recent changes we’ve had, we felt this was the perfect time to get a makeover,” said Brian Hanft, director of public health for CG Public Health. “Through all of this change, we have come out stronger than before and a fresh brand will reflect and represent that.”
Exterior signage will be placed on their new location at 2570 Fourth St. SW, and branded materials will be completed over the next few months. CG Public Health plans to host an open house in the near future.
For more information on the programs and services provided by CG Public Health, call 641-421-9300 or visit www.cghealth.com.
