Thanks to the efforts of county supervisors, the Veteran’s Affairs Office and the state of Iowa, Cerro Gordo County is now Iowa’s 127th Home Base Iowa community.

Local dignitaries and veterans held a ceremony in Mason City’s Central Park on Thursday celebrating Cerro Gordo County’s participation in the program.

Home Base Iowa is a statewide program that connects Iowa businesses with qualified veterans and their spouses looking for career opportunities. The program also provides resources to help connect veterans and their families with education and in transitioning to a new community.

Jathan Chicoine is Home Base Iowa’s program manager based in Des Moines. He thanked county supervisors for their work to bring the county into the program.

“It has an extraordinary effect on communities. Veterans get the employment they need, employers get positions filled and people are welcomed into their new homes,” Chicoine said.

Transitioning from military service can come with all sorts of headaches. For service members moving to a community they are unfamiliar with, a program like Home Base can guide them through the steps.

For Rita Miller, Iowa Workforce Development career planner, it’s an experience she can speak to firsthand.

“My husband, Richard Miller, is a veteran. When we moved to Mason City we went to Workforce, and he had a job in a week. I took a little longer to find employment, but I did. Now, I’ve been with Workforce, 21 years and we love it here,” Miller said.

Becoming a Home Base Iowa community involves a few steps, and one of those is having businesses sign on to pledge to hire veterans. In Mason City, 77 of the identified 279 businesses in town have signed up to receive resumes from veterans seeking employment.

There is no time limit for businesses to sign on, and employers can do so online at www.homebaseiowa.gov/partners/businesspartners/.

Once a veteran has a job offer from a business enrolled in Home Base Iowa and is moving to Cerro Gordo County, they should contact the Cerro Gordo County Veterans Affairs Office, where supervisors have set up a $1,000 incentive package per veteran to help with the cost of moving. The VA is assisting with the intake process and paying claims to veterans.

Casey Callanan, chair of the supervisors, read a letter on behalf of Gov. Kim Reynolds. The governor thanked the county, Workforce Development and the Veteran’s Affairs Office for their work toward making Cerro Gordo a welcoming place for veterans.

“Once veterans are signed on, we can help them through the whole process. We help find priority services, determine needs and do everything we can to make the experience nice,” said Chicoine.

“Home Base Iowa connects over 2,300 Iowa employers, 119 communities and 29 college and university partners to hundreds of veterans and their spouses each year in our drive to make Iowa the most veteran-ready state in the country,” according to Veteran’s Affairs Office Director Maria Deike Bilharz.

The Veterans Affairs Office is located in the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse, 220 N. Washington Ave. Call (641) 421-3085 with questions.

IowaWORKS employment office is located at 600 S. Pierce Ave., telephone (641) 422-1524.