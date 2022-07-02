Cerro Gordo GOP chair revels in new offices, party strength

Cerro Gordo County GOP has announce the opening of a new office in downtown Mason City.

Located across the street from the post office on the corner of Second Street Northeast and North Delaware Avenue, this new space comes after two years without an office. CGGOP Chair Julie Billings shared her excitement about the new space and officers.

"It was a total God thing, thankfully," Billings said. A prior member, who is now a volunteer, contacted Billings about the open space. Billings said the space was perfect, with an office, kitchen, meeting room and space for refreshments. Community members have also been donating items to the CGGOP for their new space.

The CGGOP has opened its doors to visitors on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturday mornings. Now that the primary elections are over, the GOP office is preparing for the Fourth of July parade in Clear Lake, where Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to take part in the CGGOP float.

"We always have the police and the fire department and the veterans first. Then it's going to be Gov. Kim Reynolds and then all the (local) candidates." Billings and her husband have opened their home to all volunteers and float participants after the events for a cookout.

Billings is also preparing for an open house in late July, though the office has already celebrated a soft opening as they prepare for midterm lobbying in August.

Billings has taken on her new role with pride, as this is her second year as chair.

When Billings became chair in 2021, the CGGOP elected all new officers. The transition has been a struggle at times, but Billings noted a resurgence of volunteers in the area, and good energy from everybody involved in the CGGOP.

Billings connects this resurgence in activism to events happening in the nation and worldwide. She believes this has led to an increase in voter turnout, and an increase in Republican votes.

"I know at the primary, at least in Cerro Gordo County, every location ran out of Republican ballots. They had people waiting to vote. ... Our turnout was huge" Billings said of the event.

The CGGOP office assists with voter registration, disseminating candidate information for the Republican Party, holding events for Republican candidates and teaching community members about local and state government.

Office manager Nancy Rockman believes with the current issues at hand, this election cycle will be one of the most important ones citizens will see. This feeling was echoed in the primary election with voter turnout.

"People are very interested right now. They're angry, they're confused, and hopefully we are here to answer some questions" Rockman said.

Billings hopes this trend will continue into the midterm elections this fall, but notes a sticking point for her:

"As an individual, GOP aside ... I believe we are Americans first. The Democrat versus Republican, Red against Blue, the division and the fighting. ... Why we can't come up with more common ground to build from," Billing said. "Because we are Americans first."

