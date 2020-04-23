Cerro Gordo Farm Bureau donates $500 to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To assist with the spike in demand at local food banks, the Cerro County Farm Bureau is donating $500 to the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank to help feed the need for Iowans who are impacted by this unprecedented time.

“As farmers, we take pride in providing safe, healthy food and now more than ever we know our local communities are in need,” said Cerro Gordo County Farm Bureau President Eric Arthur. “Our Farm Bureau board is more than people who grow crops and raise livestock — we’re community members first, and we know we all have to take care of each other.”

With the closings of many businesses in the state and many Iowans out of work, the Iowa Food Bank Association has seen up to four times the number of new requests for food assistance since the pandemic began. The Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank has seen similar impacts in the Cerro Gordo area and donations are critical at this time.

For more information on how to help, call the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank at 641-424-3073.

