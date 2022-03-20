Cerro Gordo families struggle in child care deserts

In Cerro Gordo County, 81% of families with both parents working have at least one child younger than 6 years old.

Some 23% of Iowans live in "child care deserts," areas where there is no child care available. In North Iowa, just 11 of more than 50 child care providers have vacancies, according to the Department of Human Services. And of those vacancies, there are about 10 available for infants and toddlers, less than 15 for preschool-aged children, and less than 10 openings for school-aged children. Taylor Flugge of Mitchell County has been on the waiting list for two years for full-time child care.

“My process trying to find day care for my daughter was a nightmare. ... She didn’t have part-time daycare until she was 5 months old. ... I went as far as Austin looking for day care.”

Flugge has relied on friends and family to watch her daughter so she and her husband can work. Mitchell County currently has no vacancies registered through DHS.

A major factor in child care deserts throughout the county has been a workforce shortage due to lack of funds. Kathryn Lloyd of Child Care Resource and Referral works to help bridge that gap.

“We have a child care desert -- had one before the pandemic started. Because of the pandemic, it’s accelerated to a huge issue,” said Lloyd.

Child care providers who have enough physical space for more children cannot take them because of the required DHS caregiver-to-child ratio. Care centers cannot hire needed providers because the funds aren't there to pay them a living wage.

“We pay these people less than $10 an hour and they’re taking care of our kids at a critical age,” said Flugge.

Flugge became a part of her part-time day care board in Mitchell County after her daughter was accepted. She said they are worried about finding workers, as some have left to seek higher-paying jobs.

“I’m disappointed in how we are paying these people that care for these children less than what they can work at a local gas station for. They get no fringe benefits.”

Flugge believes the path to fixing the workforce shortage is state subsidies.

Parents cannot afford to shoulder the burden of paying workers what they deserve. In Cerro Gordo County, families earning the median income with an infant in child care pay 12-14% of their income before taxes. Child Care Aware of America considers 7% of the median income to be affordable.

The pandemic has exacerbated these issues. Care centers often hired retirees for part time work. That age demographic has been slow to return to the workforce. Inflation continues to rise, tightening family budgets. Working parents can't afford child care, but they can't afford to stay home either.

“I know everybody is looking for workers, but if (parents) don’t have somewhere to put (their) kids, (they) can’t go to work.” Flugge said. “Women started going to work because of war, and most of us have stayed in the workforce since then. But now we can’t afford to be in the workforce and have children.”

To address this issue, a number of grants and local resources have rolled out in the last two years. Lloyd of CCRR said they started a discussion group with local leaders and businesses about child care. They also sent out a survey to better understand what workers in the community need related to child care.

CCRR partnered with the North Iowa Children’s Alliance to fund training to support the current workforce. Child care providers have to undergo ongoing training to stay up-to-date on the needs of children.

The Department of Human Services has a stabilization grant to support programs that were pinched by COVID. Federal dollars have funded child care centers through the CARES Act, and Iowa rolled out a child care initiative in November 2021 to address child care deserts.

“Iowa leads the nation in the percentage of households where both parents work outside the home,” according to a press release from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office. “The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Federation estimates that this child care shortage costs the state’s economy nearly $1 billion annually in lost tax revenue, worker absence and employee turnover.”

According to the governor’s office, Iowa has lost 33% of its child care businesses in the last five years. To combat this issue and promote growth, the governor has set a $3 million appropriation for the construction, renovation and remodeling of child care facilities, called the Child Care Challenge Fund. A grant program called Child Care and Development Block Grants has similar guidelines but is expanded to include furnishings. The grants include $25 million in start-up funds, $7 million for salary stipends, and $38 million for monthly stipends to facilities that offer care to Child Care Assistance families and co-pay reimbursements to low-income families.

The governor has also proposed doubling the maximum net income to be eligible for child care tax credits, from $45,000 to $90,000.

There are five child care facilities in North Iowa that received Child Care and Development Block Grants:

Childtime Clubhouse in Northwood

Kids Korner Inc. dba First Steps Early Learning Center in Clarion

Redeemer Lutheran Church in Ventura

Simmering-Cory Inc. in Belmond

The Learning Center in Charles City

These grants are estimated to provide North Iowa with over 200 new slots for child care.

“Child care is at the foundation of economic development,” Flugge said.

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

