Cerro Gordo deputies given valor award for saving life

In 2019, three Cerro Gordo County deputies saved the life of a man involved in a fiery car crash.

Two years later, the three deputies, Matthew Smith, Zachary Scott and Christopher Flatness were honored with the Sullivan Brothers' Award of Valor for their actions.

On Dec. 15, 2019, deputies Flatness and Smith were off-duty and driving westbound along Highway 122, on their way to see Candlebox at the Surf Ballroom, according to Flatness.

In the area just around the Mason City Municipal Airport, Flatness and Smith came upon a two-car collision that the duo immediately recognized as life-threatening for those involved.

"We were literally there within 10 seconds of it happening," Flatness said. "Both Smith and I could tell, when we saw both vehicles, we were like 'man this is bad.'"

Flatness and Smith immediately bolted into action, surveying the scene. While one driver had died on impact, the other was alive but trapped inside his vehicle that was now on fire.

Now with deputy Scott on the scene, as well as three North Iowa residents who had stopped to help, Flatness recalls the situation escalating quickly, and the door of the victim's vehicle not budging.

"We needed to get that door open or that guy was going to die," Flatness recalled.

With Scott attempting to control the ever-growing flames with a fire extinguisher, the other five were able to free the man from his vehicle just in time, saving his life.

Flatness said that, all in all, the rescue took around just one minute, but any longer than that, crash victim would not have made it.

"It was a total team effort, none of us were getting that door open by ourselves," Flatness said. "Without everyone's help, he would have died for sure."

"They saved that person's life," Cerro Gordo County Sherriff Kevin Pals said.

For the bravery the three deputies displayed that evening, Flatness, Smith and Scott were given the Sullivan Brothers' Award of Valor by the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

"In a time of need we put our own safety in harms way to help others," Pals said of his deputies receiving the award. "They all stepped up that night."

The Sullivan Brothers' Award of Valor honors the memory of Iowans George, Frank, Joe, Matt and Albert Sullivan, who died during a naval attack during World War II. This year, the ceremony recognized 13 first responders from across the state.

The three North Iowans who assisted the deputies that evening were also recognized for their bravery. David Duncan, Chris Fink and Devyn Brady were given the Governor's Award for their actions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone involved had to wait until December of 2021 to accept the award, but it was worth the wait. None of the deputies had seen the man they saved from the wreckage since that December evening in 2019, but the man attended the award ceremony in Des Moines so he could thank the deputies and citizens who rescued him.

"It was super humbling to be able to shake his hand, give him a hug and just be able to meet him," Flatness said. "That was to me, and the other two (deputies), the best part of the whole thing."

While all the acclaim is nice, Flatness said that in the end, this is what being a police officer is about.

"I'm grateful for it... but to be honest it's all about just doing what we do," Flatness said. "Knowing I'm going home at night and (have) saved a life or helped someone in need... That's what's important to me."

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.