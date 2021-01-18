Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest school, vaccination data

Monday, Jan. 18
Data Snapshot (as of 10:00am)
- 305,278 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (up 2,489 from Jan. 15).
- 4,640 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (up 46 from Jan. 15).
- 4,144 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (up 39 from Jan. 15).
- 428 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (up 5 from Jan. 15).
- 4,324 deaths in Iowa (up 67 from Friday).
- 68 deaths in Cerro Gordo (up 2 from Friday).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 01/04/2021-01/17/2021 - Max 21%, Min 0%
Days to Double
The following graph represents the number of days it would take to double our number of cumulative positive cases in Cerro Gordo County.