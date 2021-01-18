 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest school, vaccination data
0 comments
alert top story
CERRO GORDO’S DAILY COVID-19 UPDATE

Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest school, vaccination data

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Covid-19 weblogo

Monday, Jan. 18

Data Snapshot (as of 10:00am)

  • 305,278 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (up 2,489 from Jan. 15).
    • 4,640 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (up 46 from Jan. 15).
    • 4,144 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (up 39 from Jan. 15).
    • 428 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (up 5 from Jan. 15).
  • 4,324 deaths in Iowa (up 67 from Friday).
    • 68 deaths in Cerro Gordo (up 2 from Friday).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 01/04/2021-01/17/2021 - Max 21%, Min 0%                                      

Percent of positive cases as of Jan. 18

Days to Double

The following graph represents the number of days it would take to double our number of cumulative positive cases in Cerro Gordo County. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Days to double for Jan. 18

REGION 2


REGION 2

WATCHDOG JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

MCCSD table

*Weekly Data as of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021

;# of STAFF Positive Cases Reported;# of STAFF Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine;# of STUDENT Positive Cases Reported;# of STUDENTS Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine

Jan. 11;1;0;1;7

Jan. 12;0;0;0;3

Jan. 13;0;1;0;1

Jan. 14;0;0;1;6

Jan. 15;0;0;0;0

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Iowa Endures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News