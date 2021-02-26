 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest school data
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest school data

Covid-19 weblogo

Friday, Feb. 26

Data Snapshot (as of 10:00am)

  • 362,478 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (02/26/2021).
    • 5,321 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (02/26/2021).
    • 4,739 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (02/26/2021).
  • 5,463 deaths in Iowa (02/26/2021).
    • 81 deaths in Cerro Gordo (02/26/2021).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 02/12 - 02/25 - Max 8%, Min 1%

days to double feb. 26.png

                                   

Days to Double

The following graph represents the number of days it would take to double our number of cumulative positive cases in Cerro Gordo County. 

percent positive feb. 26.png

COVID-19 Testing Options

  • MercyOne Family Health Line – (641) 428-7777
  • QuickCare Urgent Care Clinic – (641) 450-7000
  • Mason City Community Health Center – (641) 450-0601
  • WayPoint Medical – (641) 357-1999
  • Testiowa – (641) 832-3500

School District COVID-19 Data Reports

Mason City Community School District - https://returntolearn.masoncityschools.org/covid-tracker-dashboard

Newman Catholic - https://newmancatholic.org/parents/onlineresources/.

Clear Lake Community School District - https://sites.google.com/clearlakeschools.org/coviddashboard/


REGION 2


REGION 2

MCCSD table

*Weekly Data as of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021

;# of STAFF Positive Cases Reported;# of STAFF Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine;# of STUDENT Positive Cases Reported;# of STUDENTS Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine

Feb. 15; No school for students or staff

Feb. 16;0;0;0;2

Feb. 17;0;0;0;0

Feb. 18;0;0;1;6

Feb. 19;0;0; 0; 0

