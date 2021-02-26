Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest school data

Friday, Feb. 26
Data Snapshot (as of 10:00am)
- 362,478 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (02/26/2021).
- 5,321 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (02/26/2021).
- 4,739 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (02/26/2021).
- 5,463 deaths in Iowa (02/26/2021).
- 81 deaths in Cerro Gordo (02/26/2021).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 02/12 - 02/25 - Max 8%, Min 1%
Days to Double
The following graph represents the number of days it would take to double our number of cumulative positive cases in Cerro Gordo County.
COVID-19 Testing Options
- MercyOne Family Health Line – (641) 428-7777
- QuickCare Urgent Care Clinic – (641) 450-7000
- Mason City Community Health Center – (641) 450-0601
- WayPoint Medical – (641) 357-1999
- Testiowa – (641) 832-3500
School District COVID-19 Data Reports
Mason City Community School District - https://returntolearn.masoncityschools.org/covid-tracker-dashboard
Newman Catholic - https://newmancatholic.org/parents/onlineresources/.
Clear Lake Community School District - https://sites.google.com/clearlakeschools.org/coviddashboard/