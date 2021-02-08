Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data

Monday, Feb. 8
Data Snapshot (as of 10:00am)
- 324,906 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (02/08/2021).
- 4,877 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (02/08/2021).
- 4,478 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (02/08/2021).
- 323 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (02/08/2021).
- 5,110 deaths in Iowa (02/08/2021).
- 76 deaths in Cerro Gordo (02/08/2021).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 01/26 - 02/08 - Max 12%, Min 0%
Days to Double
The following graph represents the number of days it would take to double our number of cumulative positive cases in Cerro Gordo County.
COVID-19 Testing Options
- MercyOne Family Health Line – (641) 428-7777
- QuickCare Urgent Care Clinic – (641) 450-7000
- Mason City Community Health Center – (641) 450-0601
- WayPoint Medical – (641) 357-1999
- Testiowa – (641) 832-3500