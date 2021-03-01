Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data

Monday, March 1
Data Snapshot (as of 10:00am)
- 363,850 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (03/01/2021).
- 5,329 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (03/01/2021).
- 4,752 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (03/01/2021).
- 5,472 deaths in Iowa (03/01/2021).
- 81 deaths in Cerro Gordo (03/01/2021).
- 3.0% 14-day positivity rate in Cerro Gordo (03/01/2021).
- 110 days to double in Cerro Gordo (03/01/2021).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
COVID-19 Testing Options
- MercyOne Family Health Line – (641) 428-7777
- QuickCare Urgent Care Clinic – (641) 450-7000
- Mason City Community Health Center – (641) 450-0601
- WayPoint Medical – (641) 357-1999
- Testiowa – (641) 832-3500
FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for Single Dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
On Saturday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization for a third COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine demonstrated protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, across countries with different variants. This vaccine is also the first vaccine to be administered as a single dose series and does not require ultra-cold storage. Visit this web address for more information: https://www.jnj.com/johnson-johnson-covid-19-vaccine-authorized-by-u-s-fda-for-emergency-usefirst-single-shot-vaccine-in-fight-against-global-pandemic