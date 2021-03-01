 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data
CERRO GORDO’S DAILY COVID-19 UPDATE

Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data

Monday, March 1

Data Snapshot (as of 10:00am)

  • 363,850 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (03/01/2021).
    • 5,329 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (03/01/2021).
    • 4,752 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (03/01/2021).
  • 5,472 deaths in Iowa (03/01/2021).
    • 81 deaths in Cerro Gordo (03/01/2021).
  • 3.0% 14-day positivity rate in Cerro Gordo (03/01/2021).
  • 110 days to double in Cerro Gordo (03/01/2021).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus

 COVID-19 Testing Options

  • MercyOne Family Health Line – (641) 428-7777
  • QuickCare Urgent Care Clinic – (641) 450-7000
  • Mason City Community Health Center – (641) 450-0601
  • WayPoint Medical – (641) 357-1999
  • Testiowa – (641) 832-3500

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for Single Dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

On Saturday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization for a third COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.  The Johnson & Johnson vaccine demonstrated protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, across countries with different variants.  This vaccine is also the first vaccine to be administered as a single dose series and does not require ultra-cold storage.  Visit this web address for more information: https://www.jnj.com/johnson-johnson-covid-19-vaccine-authorized-by-u-s-fda-for-emergency-usefirst-single-shot-vaccine-in-fight-against-global-pandemic


REGION 2


MCCSD table

*Weekly Data as of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021

;# of STAFF Positive Cases Reported;# of STAFF Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine;# of STUDENT Positive Cases Reported;# of STUDENTS Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine

Jan. 11;1;0;1;7

Jan. 12;0;0;0;3

Jan. 13;0;1;0;1

Jan. 14;0;0;1;6

Jan. 15;0;0;0;0

