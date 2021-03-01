Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data

On Saturday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization for a third COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine demonstrated protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, across countries with different variants. This vaccine is also the first vaccine to be administered as a single dose series and does not require ultra-cold storage. Visit this web address for more information: https://www.jnj.com/johnson-johnson-covid-19-vaccine-authorized-by-u-s-fda-for-emergency-usefirst-single-shot-vaccine-in-fight-against-global-pandemic