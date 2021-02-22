 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data

Covid-19 weblogo

Monday, Feb. 22

Data Snapshot (as of 10:00am)

  • 359,607 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (02/22/2021).
    • 5,299 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (02/22/2021).
    • 4,679 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (02/22/2021).
    • 540 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (02/22/2021).
  • 5,374 deaths in Iowa (02/22/2021).
    • 80 deaths in Cerro Gordo (02/22/2021).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 02/08 - 02/21 - Max 20%, Min 0%        

percent positive feb. 22.png

                              

Days to Double

The following graph represents the number of days it would take to double our number of cumulative positive cases in Cerro Gordo County. 

days to double feb. 22.png

 COVID-19 Testing Options

  • MercyOne Family Health Line – (641) 428-7777
  • QuickCare Urgent Care Clinic – (641) 450-7000
  • Mason City Community Health Center – (641) 450-0601
  • WayPoint Medical – (641) 357-1999
  • Testiowa – (641) 832-3500

REGION 2


MCCSD table

*Weekly Data as of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021

;# of STAFF Positive Cases Reported;# of STAFF Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine;# of STUDENT Positive Cases Reported;# of STUDENTS Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine

Jan. 11;1;0;1;7

Jan. 12;0;0;0;3

Jan. 13;0;1;0;1

Jan. 14;0;0;1;6

Jan. 15;0;0;0;0

