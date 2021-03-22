Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data, vaccination information

Monday, March 22
Data Snapshot (as of 10:00am)
- 373,859 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (03/22/2021).
- 5,428 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (03/22/2021).
- 4,868 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (03/22/2021).
- 5,675 deaths in Iowa (03/22/2021).
- 85 deaths in Cerro Gordo (03/22/2021).
- 2.9% - 14-day positivity rate in Cerro Gordo (03/22/2021).
- 129 – days to double in Cerro Gordo (03/22/2021).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Cerro Gordo County COVID-19 Vaccination Information
For up-to-date information on how you can get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County, visit: https://cghealth.com/topics/vaccine-information-for-cerro-gordo-county/
COVID-19 Testing Options
- MercyOne Family Health Line – (641) 428-7777
- QuickCare Urgent Care Clinic – (641) 450-7000
- Mason City Community Health Center – (641) 450-0601
- WayPoint Medical – (641) 357-1999
- TestIowa – (641) 832-3500
School District COVID-19 Data Reports
Mason City Community School District: https://returntolearn.masoncityschools.org/covid-tracker-dashboard
Newman Catholic: https://newmancatholic.org/parents/onlineresources/
Clear Lake Community School District: https://sites.google.com/clearlakeschools.org/coviddashboard/
Note: Spring break likely affected reporting in some cases.