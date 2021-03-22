 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data, vaccination information
0 comments
alert top story
CERRO GORDO’S DAILY COVID-19 UPDATE

Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data, vaccination information

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, March 22

Data Snapshot (as of 10:00am)

  • 373,859 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (03/22/2021).
    • 5,428 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (03/22/2021).
    • 4,868 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (03/22/2021).
  • 5,675 deaths in Iowa (03/22/2021).
    • 85 deaths in Cerro Gordo (03/22/2021).
  • 2.9% - 14-day positivity rate in Cerro Gordo (03/22/2021).
  • 129 – days to double in Cerro Gordo (03/22/2021).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

Cerro Gordo County COVID-19 Vaccination Information

For up-to-date information on how you can get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County, visit: https://cghealth.com/topics/vaccine-information-for-cerro-gordo-county/

COVID-19 Testing Options

  • MercyOne Family Health Line – (641) 428-7777
  • QuickCare Urgent Care Clinic – (641) 450-7000
  • Mason City Community Health Center – (641) 450-0601
  • WayPoint Medical – (641) 357-1999
  • TestIowa – (641) 832-3500 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

School District COVID-19 Data Reports

Mason City Community School District: https://returntolearn.masoncityschools.org/covid-tracker-dashboard

Newman Catholic: https://newmancatholic.org/parents/onlineresources/

Clear Lake Community School District: https://sites.google.com/clearlakeschools.org/coviddashboard/

Note: Spring break likely affected reporting in some cases.


REGION 2


REGION 2

WATCHDOG JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Miami Beach curfew aims to shut down partying

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News