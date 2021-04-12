Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data, testing options; Moderna vaccine appointments available

Monday, April 12
Data Snapshot (as of 10:00am)
- 385,904 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (04/12/2021).
- 5,573 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (04/12/2021).
- 4,964 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (04/12/2021).
- 5,857 deaths in Iowa (04/12/2021).
- 86 deaths in Cerro Gordo (04/12/2021).
- 4.7% - 14-day positivity rate in Cerro Gordo (04/12/2021).
- 150 – days to double in Cerro Gordo (04/12/2021).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Moderna Vaccine Appointments Available Through MercyOne North Iowa
MercyOne has appointment openings for the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, April 13 for anyone 18 and older. Please share this Facebook post with your friends and family so we can fill the slots. Use this link to schedule an appointment.
*Note: To self-schedule, you will need to have a cell phone number on record with MercyOne to verify your identity. If you are unable to verify your information, you will not be able to self-schedule. If this happens to you please sign up for our interest list.
Cerro Gordo County COVID-19 Vaccination Information
For up-to-date information on how you can get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County, visit: https://cghealth.com/topics/vaccine-information-for-cerro-gordo-county/.
COVID-19 Testing Options
- MercyOne Family Health Line – (641) 428-7777
- QuickCare Urgent Care Clinic – (641) 450-7000
- Mason City Community Health Center – (641) 450-0601
- WayPoint Medical – (641) 357-1999
- TestIowa – (641) 832-3500
School District COVID-19 Data Reports
Mason City Community School District: https://returntolearn.masoncityschools.org/covid-tracker-dashboard
Newman Catholic: https://newmancatholic.org/parents/onlineresources/
Clear Lake Community School District: https://sites.google.com/clearlakeschools.org/coviddashboard/