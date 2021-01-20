Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data, relief funding webinar Friday

Wednesday, Jan. 20
Data Snapshot (as of 10:00am)
- 307,568 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (01/20/2021).
- 4,671 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (01/20/2021).
- 4,185 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (01/20/2021).
- 415 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (01/20/2021).
- 4,394 deaths in Iowa (01/20/2021).
- 71 deaths in Cerro Gordo (01/20/2021).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 01/06 - 01/19 - Max 19%, Min 1%
Days to Double
The following graph represents the number of days it would take to double our number of cumulative positive cases in Cerro Gordo County.
Financial Friday: Round 2 of COVID-19 Relief Funding
Join in on Financial Friday this Friday, January 22 at 11am. Dave Lentell of the SBA and a panel of local experts are here to help our local businesses understand the impact and implications of the new round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and answer your questions about COVID-19 relief funding.
Panelists:
- Paul Mixdorf, CPA - FFC Advisors
- Christopher Smith, CPA - Murphy Coe & Smith
- Dennis Muyskens, CPA - Hogan & Hansen
- Robert Klocke - First Citizens Bank
- Natalie Plagge - Clear Lake Bank & Trust
- Brook Boehmler - North Iowa Small Business Development Center
Guest Presenter:
- Dave Lentell, Lead Lender Relations Specialist and Public Information Officer for the Iowa District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration
No need to register, follow the link to join the webinar http://pappajohncenter.com/event/financial-friday-round-2-of-covid-19-relief-funding/