Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data, Mason City press conference today

The following graph represents the number of days it would take to double our number of cumulative positive cases in Cerro Gordo County.

Join us for the Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference

Tune in today at 3:30 pm for the weekly COVID-19 press conference, hosted by Mayor Bill Schickel. Panelists include:

Brian Hanft – Director of Public Health, CG Public Health

The press conference will be broadcast live at 3:30 pm on the City of Mason City’s Facebook page as well as the city’s education-government channel, Mediacom cable channel 117-2.

COVID-19 Testing Options

MercyOne Family Health Line – (641) 428-7777

QuickCare Urgent Care Clinic – (641) 450-7000

Mason City Community Health Center – (641) 450-0601

WayPoint Medical – (641) 357-1999

Testiowa – (641) 832-3500