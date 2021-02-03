Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data, Mason City press conference today

Wednesday, Feb. 3
Data Snapshot (as of 10:00am)
- 319,506 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (02/01/2021).
- 4,814 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (02/01/2021).
- 4,330 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (02/01/2021).
- 410 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (02/01/2021).
- 4,906 deaths in Iowa (02/01/2021).
- 74 deaths in Cerro Gordo (02/01/2021).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 01/18 - 01/31 - Max 14%, Min 0%
Days to Double
The following graph represents the number of days it would take to double our number of cumulative positive cases in Cerro Gordo County.
Join us for the Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference
Tune in today at 3:30 pm for the weekly COVID-19 press conference, hosted by Mayor Bill Schickel. Panelists include:
- Brian Hanft – Director of Public Health, CG Public Health
The press conference will be broadcast live at 3:30 pm on the City of Mason City’s Facebook page as well as the city’s education-government channel, Mediacom cable channel 117-2.
COVID-19 Testing Options
- MercyOne Family Health Line – (641) 428-7777
- QuickCare Urgent Care Clinic – (641) 450-7000
- Mason City Community Health Center – (641) 450-0601
- WayPoint Medical – (641) 357-1999
- Testiowa – (641) 832-3500