Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data, Mason City press conference today
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data, Mason City press conference today

Covid-19 weblogo

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Data Snapshot (as of 10:00am)

  • 326,417 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (02/10/2021).
    • 4,898 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (02/10/2021).
    • 4,517 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (02/10/2021).
    • 304 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (02/10/2021).
  • 5,174 deaths in Iowa (02/10/20211).
    • 77 deaths in Cerro Gordo (02/10/2021).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 01/27 - 02/09 - Max 13%, Min 0%

percent positive feb. 10.png

Days to Double

The following graph represents the number of days it would take to double our number of cumulative positive cases in Cerro Gordo County. 

days to double feb. 10.png

Join us for the Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference

Tune in today at 3:30 pm for the weekly COVID-19 press conference, hosted by Mayor Bill Schickel.  Panelists include:

  • Rod Schlader – President, MercyOne North Iowa
  • Brian Hanft – Director of Public Health, CG Public Health

The press conference will be broadcast live at 3:30 pm on the City of Mason City’s Facebook page as well as the city’s education-government channel, Mediacom cable channel 117-2.

 COVID-19 Testing Options

  • MercyOne Family Health Line – (641) 428-7777
  • QuickCare Urgent Care Clinic – (641) 450-7000
  • Mason City Community Health Center – (641) 450-0601
  • WayPoint Medical – (641) 357-1999
  • Testiowa – (641) 832-3500

REGION 2


MCCSD table

*Weekly Data as of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021

;# of STAFF Positive Cases Reported;# of STAFF Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine;# of STUDENT Positive Cases Reported;# of STUDENTS Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine

Jan. 11;1;0;1;7

Jan. 12;0;0;0;3

Jan. 13;0;1;0;1

Jan. 14;0;0;1;6

Jan. 15;0;0;0;0

Concerned about COVID-19?

