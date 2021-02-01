Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data, Iowa bar, restaurant relief grant program info

Monday, Feb. 1
Data Snapshot (as of 10:00am)
- 319,506 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (02/01/2021).
- 4,814 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (02/01/2021).
- 4,330 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (02/01/2021).
- 410 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (02/01/2021).
- 4,906 deaths in Iowa (02/01/2021).
- 74 deaths in Cerro Gordo (02/01/2021).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 01/18 - 01/31 - Max 14%, Min 0%
Days to Double
The following graph represents the number of days it would take to double our number of cumulative positive cases in Cerro Gordo County.
Iowa Restaurant and Bar Relief Grant Program
Governor Reynolds allocated federal CARES Act funds to provide relief for eligible restaurants and bars impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Iowa Restaurant and Bar Relief Program may assist eligible businesses that experienced a decrease in gross sales of at least 15% during the second and third quarters of 2020, compared to the same time the previous year. Grant award amounts will be determined using a tiered system based on the percent of gross sales loss. Follow the link below for more information. https://www.iowaeda.com/covid-funding-programs/restaurant-bar/
COVID-19 Testing Options
- MercyOne Family Health Line – (641) 428-7777
- QuickCare Urgent Care Clinic – (641) 450-7000
- Mason City Community Health Center – (641) 450-0601
- WayPoint Medical – (641) 357-1999
- Testiowa – (641) 832-3500