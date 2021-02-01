Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest data, Iowa bar, restaurant relief grant program info

The following graph represents the number of days it would take to double our number of cumulative positive cases in Cerro Gordo County.

Governor Reynolds allocated federal CARES Act funds to provide relief for eligible restaurants and bars impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Iowa Restaurant and Bar Relief Program may assist eligible businesses that experienced a decrease in gross sales of at least 15% during the second and third quarters of 2020, compared to the same time the previous year. Grant award amounts will be determined using a tiered system based on the percent of gross sales loss. Follow the link below for more information. https://www.iowaeda.com/covid-funding-programs/restaurant-bar/