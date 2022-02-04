Cerro Gordo COVID-19 positivity rates tops 20% among young adults

COVID-19 positivity rates have had a slight decrease in Cerro Gordo County, according to a report from CG Public Health on Thursday.

CG Public Health reported a 14-day positivity rate of 19.1% and a seven-day rate of 17% within the county. The statewide numbers are slightly above Cerro Gordo County, with a 14-day positivity rate of 21.5% and a seven-day positivity rate of 18.5%. The statistics were collected from coronavirus.iowa.gov and are updated every Wednesday.

The county spent two weeks towards the end of December in the single digits before returning to double digits in January.

Cerro Gordo County has reported 35 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 6 patients in the ICU, and 152 deaths from COVID-19.

At 21%, the 18-29 age group has the highest rate of positive cases in the county according to the new data. The second-highest is the zero-17 and 50-59 age group at 16%, followed by the 40-49 age group at 15%.

The portion of Cerro Gordo County's population that is fully vaccinated sits at 61.9%. Those residents between the ages of 18 and 64 make up 72.5% of that number, and those 65 and older comprise 91.2%.

CG Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinic's, which are offered Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make an appointment, go to https://cghealth.as.me/lakjlfdlejrjl.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.