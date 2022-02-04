 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 positivity rates tops 20% among young adults

  • Updated
  • 0
CG Public Health building

CG Public Health building is pictured at 2570 Fourth St. SW in Mason City.

 Jared McNett

CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft responds to covid masking and vaccine concerns during a Q&A with the Globe Gazette on Wednesday.

COVID-19 positivity rates have had a slight decrease in Cerro Gordo County, according to a report from CG Public Health on Thursday.

CG Public Health reported a 14-day positivity rate of 19.1% and a seven-day rate of 17% within the county. The statewide numbers are slightly above Cerro Gordo County, with a 14-day positivity rate of 21.5% and a seven-day positivity rate of 18.5%. The statistics were collected from coronavirus.iowa.gov and are updated every Wednesday.

The county spent two weeks towards the end of December in the single digits before returning to double digits in January.

Cerro Gordo County has reported 35 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 6 patients in the ICU, and 152 deaths from COVID-19.

At 21%, the 18-29 age group has the highest rate of positive cases in the county according to the new data. The second-highest is the zero-17 and 50-59 age group at 16%, followed by the 40-49 age group at 15%.

Age Group 2-3

Percent positive by age group in Cerro Gordo County.

The portion of Cerro Gordo County's population that is fully vaccinated sits at 61.9%. Those residents between the ages of 18 and 64 make up 72.5% of that number, and those 65 and older comprise 91.2%.

CG Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinic's, which are offered Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make an appointment, go to https://cghealth.as.me/lakjlfdlejrjl.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

