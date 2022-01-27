Cerro Gordo COVID-19 positivity rates remains above 20%

COVID-19 positivity rates remain high in Cerro Gordo County, according to a report from CG Public Health on Thursday.

CG Public Health reported a 14-day positivity rate of 22.5% and a seven-day rate of 20.5% within the county. The statewide numbers are slightly above Cerro Gordo County, with a 14-day positivity rate of 25.2% and a seven-day positivity rate of 24.1%. The statistics were collected from coronavirus.iowa.gov and are updated every Wednesday.

The county spent two weeks towards the end of December in the single digits before returning to double digits in January.

Cerro Gordo County has reported 31 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 4 patients in the ICU, and 149 deaths from COVID-19.

At 20%, the zero-17 age group has the highest rate of positive cases in the county according to the new data. The second-highest is the 30-39 age group at 18%, followed by the 18-29 and 50-59 age group at 16%.

CG Public Health stated in the report that data was being updated for fully vaccinated ages 18-64 and those 65 and older. It was reported that 61.6% of the population in Cerro Gordo County is fully vaccinated.

CG Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinic's, which are offered Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make an appointment, go to https://cghealth.as.me/lakjlfdlejrjl.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

