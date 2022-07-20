Cerro Gordo County to receive opioid settlement funds

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to set up a special fund account to receive the first of its $43,600 payment related to the settlement of a class-action litigation against pharmaceuticals, manufacturers, and distributors of opioids.

Heather Mathre, Cerro Gordo County Finance Director, said they will be receiving the money over the course of 16 years. These payments reflect the $174 million the state of Iowa expects to receive, which will be split evenly between the state and local government.

Iowa’s Attorney General, Tom Miller, has been challenging and suing manufacturers and distributors who have contributed to the national opioid crisis. In February a $26 billion settlement was reached in a national case against four drug distribution companies, Cardinal, McKesson, Amerisource and Johnson & Johnson.

This settlement agreement showcases three years of negotiations, resolving more than 4,000 claims from state and local governments across the country. This is the second largest multi-state agreement in US history, with all 52 states and U.S. territories signing on. The largest was the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement in 1998.

Each settlement includes funds that will be used to abate the opioid crisis through prevention and treatment. In a press conference after the announcement of the Class Action settlement Miller said, “The funds from this agreement will go a long way toward addressing Iowa’s opioid crisis and provide help to those who need it.”

Cerro Gordo County Chief Administrative Officer Tom Meyer said the Iowa Attorney General’s office has established a Memorandum of Understanding with the Iowa counties and cities which govern the allocation of settlement funds.

Meyer said the board of supervisors will read through the Memorandum of Understanding with its accompanying guidelines and will hold a public meeting and discussion to determine how they would like to proceed.