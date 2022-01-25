Cerro Gordo County Supervisors to review new county districts

Some major changes could be coming to Cerro Gordo County Supervisors Districts.

The Iowa Legislative Services Agency (LSA) proposed a significant overhaul to the current Cerro Gordo County Supervisors Districts.

Currently, district one and three both cover parts of Mason City — district one the western portion and three the eastern portion. District one also contains Bath Township and small portions of the Lime Creek and Lake townships, while district three contains the Portland, Owen and Dougherty townships.

District two contains the remaining 11 townships, as well as the entirety of Clear Lake.

The revised districts are a significant change from the current districts.

The proposed district two would be an entirely urban district covering the southern, western and southeastern portions of Mason City, while district three would cover the northern and northeastern portions of Mason City, as well as the Lime Creek and Falls townships.

District one would cover the remaining townships and Clear Lake.

Supervisor Chris Watts expressed concerns over the proposed changes.

Watts said that while the population totals are nearly equivalent for all three proposed districts, there is a dramatic disparity of the range of land covered in district one compared to districts two and three.

Watts' concern lies in that the proposed district one covers roughly 75% of the land within the county, while district two would become an entirely urban district with no rural representation at all, and district three would have only a small portion of rural representation.

"It kind of defeats the purpose of representation when you give one supervisor that much area to cover," Watts said.

Another wrinkle in the proposed districts, according to Watts is that he and supervisor Tim Latham both live in the proposed district two. If the changes are passed, Watts and Latham would have to run against each other in a primary this summer, and district three would require a new supervisor.

Watts and Latham are currently only halfway through their four-year terms as supervisors.

Supervisor Casey Callanan would represent the proposed district one.

"Personally, in my opinion, we should reject the offer," Watts said of the proposal from the LSA. "It feels like we're losing more local control to the state."

The supervisors discussed the changes for the first time in their meeting Tuesday morning, and set a public hearing date to review the changes during their meeting on Tuesday, Feb 8.

Following the public hearing, the supervisors will have the chance to approve or reject the proposed supervisor districts.

Supervisor Latham did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Globe Gazette.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

