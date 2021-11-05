Cerro Gordo County sees an increase in COVID-19 positivity cases

Cerro Gordo County is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 positive cases according to a report from CG Public Health on Friday.

According to statistics collected form coronavirus.iowa.gov, CG Public Health reported that the county had a 14-day positivity rate of 7.4% and a seven-day positivity rate of 8.3%. This is a 2% increase in the seven-day average compared to where the county was late last month. The county rate is close to the state's positivity rate, which is currently a 14-day positivity rate of 8.2% and a seven-day positivity rate of 8.5%.

Cerro Gordo County has a reported 31 hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients, with four of those patients are in the ICU. There have also been 116 deaths from COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County.

The number of fully vaccinated residents between ages 18 and 64 is currently at a 68.8% in the county. 65 and older fully vaccinated percentage sits at 87.8%, compared to 89.9% statewide.

The Cerro Gordo population that is fully vaccinated is 57.5%, which is slightly higher than state percentage of 55.7%.

Cerro Gordo County has increased steadily with its positivity rates since late June. The county has been around 8% positivity rate since the middle of Sept.

The highest percentage COVID-19 positive cases in Cerro Gordo is the 0-17 age group at 25%, which is up 3% from late last month. The second highest is the 30-39 age group at 19%, followed up by 18-29 and 60-69 age groups at 14%.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted on Nov. 2 to recommend Pfizer’s Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for those 5-11 years of age under Emergency Use Authorization according to a brief from the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director has also approved ACIP’s recommendations.

Effective immediately, Iowa healthcare providers may begin administering pediatric Pfizer vaccine to five- to 11-year-old children.

According to IDPH, the COVID-19 vaccines may be administered to an individual without regard to timing of other vaccines, which includes simultaneous administration of COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines on the same day.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

