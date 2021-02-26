Cerro Gordo County receives boost in COVID-19 vaccine doses

For several weeks now, CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft has said that his department could use far more COVID-19 vaccine doses than it was receiving and still not have to worry about any waste. On Friday, the state granted the wish of county health officials.

According to a press release from CG Public Health, the state is sending an additional 1,170 doses of COVID vaccine to the health department. Those doses will arrive the week of March 1 and be distributed the week of March 8. For that, public health's doses will total 1,970.

"We would like to thank the state and Governor’s office for the extra doses," Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Manager Karen Crimmings said.