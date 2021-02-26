Cerro Gordo County receives boost in COVID-19 vaccine doses

For several weeks now, CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft has said that his department could use far more COVID-19 vaccine doses than it was receiving and still not have to worry about any waste. On Friday, the state granted the wish of county health officials.
According to a press release from CG Public Health, the state is sending an additional 1,170 doses of COVID vaccine to the health department. Those doses will arrive the week of March 1 and be distributed the week of March 8. For that, public health's doses will total 1,970.
"We would like to thank the state and Governor’s office for the extra doses," Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Manager Karen Crimmings said.
The press release notes that the additional doses will be the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is on a two-dose schedule, like the Moderna vaccine, and has a timeline of 21 days or more for the second shot. Just this week, the FDA announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doesn't need the ultra-cold storage that scientists first talked about which will make maintaining does a bit easier for health officials across the country.
Near the end of the press release, CG Public Health reiterated that it will work fast to get doses to people through its clinic on South Federal Avenue and work to get appointments set up through some of its community partners.
On Wednesday, CG Public Health announced it had partnered with MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center to allow interested individuals to sign up to be notified when COVID-19 vaccination opportunities arise through a list that will be maintained by MercyOne North Iowa.
To be placed on the vaccine interest list, individuals can complete a secure form found at: www.MercyOne.org/vaccinealert. Being on the list doesn't preclude someone from going through another channel to try and get signed up for a vaccination.
Per the Iowa Department of Public Health's coronavirus data website, a little less than 5,000 people in Cerro Gordo County have initiated their vaccine schedule through Friday. A little more than 2,700 people have completed that schedule to this point. On Tuesday, Hanft said about 28% of residents 65 and older have been vaccinated.
Through Friday, there have been 5,322 positive tests for COVID in Cerro Gordo County and the 14-day positive test rate is a shade higher than 2%. Since the pandemic started a year ago, Cerro Gordo has seen 81 deaths of people with COVID.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.