Cerro Gordo County's Department of Public Health can now settle.
Starting Monday, the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health will operate out of a location at 2570 Fourth St. SW, next door to Hobby Lobby on Hwy. 122.
The announcement comes more than two months after thunderstorms deposited enough rain to cause the roof to collapse at the department's former residence in Mohawk Square. After that unexpected turn, numerous tenants, including the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health, had to set up temporary offices to address public concerns and needs.
Almost immediately following the incident, the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health started working out of the Community Health Center located at 404 N. Federal Ave. but had eyes on other locations.
Director of Public Health Brian Hanft recognized how accommodating the Community Health Center was while also getting excited about the new space. "We appreciate the public’s ongoing support, flexibility, and patience during this transition. We are thrilled to have a new place to call home."
While the department completes the move, its immunization clinic and HIV/STD testing clinic will be closed on Thursday, August 1, and Friday, August 2.
Mason City Chief Building Official Curt Sauve has previously said that Mohawk Square will remain closed for another six to eight months as repairs and rehab continue.
