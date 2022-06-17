Cerro Gordo County issued disaster proclamation

Cerro Gordo County was one of several counties issued a disaster proclamation in response to recent severe weather.

Governor Kim Reynolds' proclamation allows state resources to be utilized, to respond to, and recover from the effects of this severe weather, according to a press release.

Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties were also designated in the disaster proclamation.

The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for these five counties. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level for a family of three says the release.

Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs.

Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim according to the release.

The Disaster Case Management Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program and it closes 180 days from the date of the governor's proclamation says the release.

For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.