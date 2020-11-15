Cerro Gordo County has had 300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, additional death, since Monday

When this week began, COVID-19 numbers for Cerro Gordo County showed an uptick.

The county had reached 2,103 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The 14-day-average for testing rates jumped to 22%. More than 900 people were counted by the Coronavirus.Iowa.Gov website as still not having recovered. And three more people were listed as having died with COVID in Cerro Gordo County in the past week for a total of 30.

At the end of this week, everything has gone up for the county.

The positive test rate went up to 24.5% and the overall case number is now at 2,448, a jump of more than 300 in five days. Only 1,196 people are counted on the IDPH website as having "recovered," which translates to more than 1,000 active cases. One more person was reported as having died with COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County, which brings the death count to 31.

Such an uptick has put increased pressure for hospitals in the region.