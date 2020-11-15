 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo County has had 300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, additional death, since Monday
Rapid Test 1

Nurse Practitioner Jill Connell interviews a patient in their vehicle on Sept. 24 in the Community Health Center of Mason City's same-day COVID-19 testing area.  

 Chris Zoeller, Globe Gazette

When this week began, COVID-19 numbers for Cerro Gordo County showed an uptick.

The county had reached 2,103 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The 14-day-average for testing rates jumped to 22%. More than 900 people were counted by the Coronavirus.Iowa.Gov website as still not having recovered. And three more people were listed as having died with COVID in Cerro Gordo County in the past week for a total of 30. 

Rapid Test 2

Testing materials sit on a table in the same-day COVID-19 testing area at the Community Health Center of Mason City in September.

At the end of this week, everything has gone up for the county.

The positive test rate went up to 24.5% and the overall case number is now at 2,448, a jump of more than 300 in five days. Only 1,196 people are counted on the IDPH website as having "recovered," which translates to more than 1,000 active cases. One more person was reported as having died with COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County, which brings the death count to 31. 

Such an uptick has put increased pressure for hospitals in the region. 

The state's "Regional Medical Coordination Center Dashboard" on its coronavirus website showed that in Region 2, which includes Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Hardin, Kossuth, Mitchell and Wright, there are now 73 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 -- up from 65 the day before -- with seven patients in ICU.

Iowa COVID-19 map

Through Friday, Cerro Gordo County is over 2,400 positive cases of COVID-19. Three hundred cases have been confirmed since Monday.

The number for inpatient beds available is now at 99 or 25.71% of the total. Five ICU beds are available. 

Because of the demand, MercyOne announced on Wednesday that on weekdays MercyOne Mason City Urgent Care will only see patients with symptoms related to COVID-19. As for non-COVID patients, MercyOne asks that patients contact their "primary care providers" or "walk in" at MercyOne Regency Family Medicine during the week. On weekends, such patients can use MercyOne Mason City Urgent Care. 

Medical and public health experts say the latest surge is being driven primarily by individuals interacting with each other, including gatherings of family and friends, and by people gathering in public places like bars and restaurants without practicing social distancing.

One in 18 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and the statewide test rate is currently at 22.7%. Total deaths are closing in on 2,000 with 1,948 now reported. 

"My people, these health care workers throughout our state, they’re exceptional. And at this point they’re exhausted. They’re exhausted mentally. They’re exhausted physically. They’ve been battling this disease for eight grueling months," Dr. David Williams, chief financial officer for UnityPoint Health, said late last week during a news conference with Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa Capitol.

Rapid Test 4

Renae Kruckenberg, CEO of the Community Health Center in Mason City, looks over the testing materials on a table in the same-day COVID-19 testing area at the Community Health Center in September.

"And now’s the time, I ask for Iowa, this is the time as a state, as a community, you have to take care of my (health care) family. We’ve been spending eight months taking care of you, taking care of your family, taking care of your friends. My plea is that everybody watching today: take care of my family. It’s time to take care of the health care workers."

REGION 2


REGION 2

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

