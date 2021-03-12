Cerro Gordo County had its first tornado watch for the year in March. How typical is that?

On Wednesday, March 10, much of central and northern Iowa as well as southern Minnesota found itself under the first tornado watch of the year — in early March.

How typical is that?

While for some this timing may seem unusually early, it’s not unheard of. Tornadoes can happen at any time when the conditions are right, and historically in Iowa, tornadoes have occurred in each month of the year.

They occur most frequently in the U.S. during May and June, and the same is true for Iowa. The National Weather Service reports that from 1980 to 2019, a total of 459 tornadoes have occurred in May and 561 in June, which altogether comprise nearly 53% of all Iowa tornadoes during that period.

While March tornadoes have occurred in Iowa, they're not exactly a common occurrence. In that same timespan, 92 tornadoes have occurred in March, or less than 5% of tornadoes. Based on data from the period of 1991 to 2010, Iowa’s average for March is two tornadoes.

While no tornadoes befell the Mason City area this week, the conditions that can create severe weather were there.