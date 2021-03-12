Cerro Gordo County had its first tornado watch for the year in March. How typical is that?

On Wednesday, March 10, much of central and northern Iowa as well as southern Minnesota found itself under the first tornado watch of the year — in early March.
How typical is that?
While for some this timing may seem unusually early, it’s not unheard of. Tornadoes can happen at any time when the conditions are right, and historically in Iowa, tornadoes have occurred in each month of the year.
They occur most frequently in the U.S. during May and June, and the same is true for Iowa. The National Weather Service reports that from 1980 to 2019, a total of 459 tornadoes have occurred in May and 561 in June, which altogether comprise nearly 53% of all Iowa tornadoes during that period.
While March tornadoes have occurred in Iowa, they're not exactly a common occurrence. In that same timespan, 92 tornadoes have occurred in March, or less than 5% of tornadoes. Based on data from the period of 1991 to 2010, Iowa’s average for March is two tornadoes.
While no tornadoes befell the Mason City area this week, the conditions that can create severe weather were there.
One of those factors was directional wind shear, said Iowa state climatologist Justin Glisan. In a directional wind shear, as you move up through the atmosphere, the the wind direction changes, creating a spin in the atmosphere.
Then, there was also the high temperatures and their accompanying relative humidity, and substantial moisture in the air.
All these combined are a recipe for an unstable atmosphere, said Glisan, which can lead to severe weather.
The week’s warm temperatures were a significant contrast from February’s subzero stretch just a matter of weeks ago.
“We were well below average for a pretty extended period of time,” said Glisan. “Usually when we see that behavior, a flip happens after that where we get into warmer temperatures.”
And a flip it was. Much of Iowa has felt warmer than average temperatures this week. High temperature records were broken across Iowa, including Mason City’s high of 66 on Tuesday. The observed high for Mason City on Wednesday was 65 — just 2 degrees shy of the record high for the day of 67, which was recorded in 1967.
These temperatures fall outside Mason City's normal range of a low of 23 and a high of 42 for the month, according to National Weather Service data. This range falls under what Glisan refers to as the “40-20 rule,” or daily high temperatures in the 40s and low temperatures in the 20s, which makes for conditions for a “gentle thaw and re-freeze cycle” as winter transitions into spring. If an area has substantial snow pack, high amounts of snow melting immediately could otherwise run the risk of causing flooding.
While the state’s been warmer than average over the last several days, conditions seem to be cooling off again. “We’re getting back down to where we should be,” Glisan said.
As of Friday, Mason City’s Saturday high is slated to be in the mid fifties, falling to 45 degrees Sunday and 37 degrees Monday, with a chance of rain and snow Sunday night into Monday.
PHOTOS: North Iowa Thunderstorms — June 2020
June 2 - Worth County (1).jpg
June 2 - Worth County (2).jpg
June 2 - Worth County (3).jpg
June 2 - Worth County (4).jpg
June 2 - Worth County (5).jpg
June 2 - Worth County (6).jpg
June 2 - Worth County (7).jpg
June 2 - Worth County (8).jpg
June 2 - Worth County (9).jpg
June 2 - Worth County (10).jpg
June Storms
June Storms 2
June Storms 3
June Storms 4
June Storms 5
June Storms 6
June Storms 7
June Storms 8
June Storms 9
June Storms 10
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.