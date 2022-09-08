Cerro Gordo County given financial reporting award

Cerro Gordo County was given a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting on Thursday.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) awarded the county because of its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.

The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report, according to a press release.

The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.