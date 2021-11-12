Cerro Gordo County experiencing spike in COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases are spiking in Cerro Gordo County according to a report from CG Public Health on Friday.

CG Public Health reported a 14-day positivity rate of 11.4% and a seven-day positivity rate of 13.9% in the county, both of which exceed the statewide rate of 9.4% and 8.9%, respectively. The new data represents a four-point increase for the 14-day rate and a five-point increase in the seven-day rate compared to last week, according to data collected from coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Cerro Gordo County has a reported 37 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and five patients in the ICU. There have also been 117 deaths from COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County.

The number of Cerro Gordo County's population that is fully vaccinated is at 57.8%. With the number of those residents between the ages of 18 and 64 at 69.1%, and those 65 and older at 88.2%.

Cerro Gordo's rates have increased steadily, moving up from around an 8% positivity rate in the middle of September.

The age group with the highest percent of positive cases remains with the 0-17 age group at 28%, which is 3% up from last week. The second-highest is the 18-29 age group at 18%, followed by the 30-39 age group at 16%.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted on Nov. 2 to recommend Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for those 5-11 years of age, under the Emergency Use Authorization, according to a brief from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also approved ACIP’s recommendations.

Effective immediately, Iowa healthcare providers may begin administering pediatric Pfizer vaccine to five- to 11-year-old children.

According to IDPH, the COVID-19 vaccines may be administered to an individual without regard to the timing of other vaccines, including the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines on the same day.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

