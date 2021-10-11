Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management to offer emergency response training

Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Agency will present free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) basic training for citizens of Cerro Gordo County and surrounding counties on two consecutive Saturdays. Oct. 23 and 30, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day.

The training will provide the knowledge and skills for individuals to prepare for, respond to, and recover from multiple types of emergencies and disasters that could impact them at home, work, or school. Some of the skills that will be taught are disaster preparedness, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue, and fire safety and suppression.

The agency will also look for new members to the North Iowa CERT Team if participants are interested after receiving the basic training. Participants must be 16 years of age or older. 14- and 15-year-olds will be allowed if accompanied by an adult. To register for this class email your name, phone/cell number and email to soneil@cgcounty.org.

Please make sure to register so we may have enough materials on hand.

