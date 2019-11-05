If there was an organizing principle to elections in Cerro Gordo County it was stability.
In the race between incumbent At-Large Mason City Council Member Paul Adams and former-Councilman Max Weaver, Adams defeated Weaver by nearly a 3-1 margin.
"Obviously excited to win. Excited by the large win. Thankful and appreciate for all the people that turned out to vote," Adams said. "I appreciate Max running, he makes the city a stronger place. And I don’t think we’ve seen the last of him."
Weaver was similarly gracious. "I just want to congratulate Paul Adams and good luck to him."
Elsewhere in the county, unchallenged candidates on the ballot had little to worry about when polls opened Tuesday morning.
For the county seat, incumbents John Lee returns to Ward One while Joshua Masson has been re-elected to serve Ward Three.
In Clear Lake, Council Members Michael Callanan and Mark Ebeling will serve another term and Gary Hugi was elected in Ward Three.
Rockwell Mayor Michael G. Flatness, Plymouth Mayor Cecil W. Kuhlers and Meservey Mayor Richard Miller will all serve another term. As will Thornton Mayor Michael Jensen.
There was competition for Rock Falls mayor as well as Rockwell City Council where the trio of Brian Koob (incumbent), Larry Wentz (incumbent) and Wendy Perott vied for two seats. Megan Quam was elected mayor in Rock Falls and Rockwell voters went with Koob and Wentz for city council.
Ventura's City Council race had John Quintus (incumbent), Michael Thackery (incumbent), Cory Caldwell and Daryl Heinemann squaring off for three seats with Heinemann, Quintus and Caldwell winning.
For board positions in the county, Jay Lala and Troy Levenhagen (incumbent) walked to victory for Mason City Park Board. And Kristine Cassel; Katherine Koehler; Lorrie Lala (incumbent) and Brent Seaton (incumbent) didn't have to sweat the Mason City Community School Board race.
Clear Lake School Board was more competitive. Michael Moeller, John Brady, Chad E. Kuhlers and John Raymond ran for the three available seats. Moeller, Brady and Kuhlers won.
(For complete election results head here.)
Congratulations Paul! Thank goodness we can move forward in a positive manner and keep the great leadership who will keep up the momentum for Mason City.
