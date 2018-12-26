CERRO GORDO COUNTY | Ten thousand dollars. That's how much the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health recently received from the Iowa Arts Council's Arts Build Communities grant to help make Plymouth safer.
The county department was one of three successful applicants to receive the grant money which will go toward improving the outdoor environment of Plymouth by providing students with bus stop shelters to wait in to avoid traffic and inclement weather.
Kelli Gerdes, the health promotion manager for Cerro Gordo County, said that in the past students would have to wait at nearby businesses for the bus but that the local bar or post office weren't exactly optimal areas for children.
"It's a liability to have students waiting there," Gerdes said.
So now, with the money, which is awarded biennially, the county's community visioning team is coordinating with the roadways team and students and faculty from the University of Iowa's Office of Outreach and Engagement to make the innovative bus stop solutions a reality.
The first six months of 2019 will be dedicated to planning the bus stops and the grant is conditioned on the project being done by June 2020 but Gerdes said the county plans to have things wrapped by the start of the school year in August 2019. She said that the Department of Public Health had just started fundraising for the proposal when the grant money came in and provided a good "kickstarter."
Artistic input for the plan will come from students, faculty and community members which acting director of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, Chris Kramer, said will be a "win-win" for all parties involved. "Artists have so many interdisciplinary skills that thriving communities need," Kramer said in an email.
Cerro Gordo is one of three "thriving communities," along with Fort Dodge and Des Moines, receiving the $10,000 which is awarded every two years to successful applicants.
Funding for the Arts Build Communities program comes courtesy of an annual appropriation from the Iowa legislature to the Iowa Arts Council and via the National Endowment for the Arts. The next deadline for the program is November 1, 2020.
