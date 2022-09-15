Cerro Gordo County Democrats host office opening in Mason City

Cerro Gordo County Democrats have officially opened a campaign office in downtown Mason City.

"I know two years ago, we didn't have an office but we did establish a sign station here so people could stop in and get yard signs," said Cerro Gordo County Democrats chair JoAnn Hardy.

The office is located at 219 North Federal Ave, next door to Oak Leaf Comics & Collectibles. Hardy says the organization has been working out of the space for past election cycles, but now it is official.

"We thought about going other places but our people know that we come here," said Hardy.

The office is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hardy said the office is starting to add staff, since it has been run by volunteers up until this point.

Individuals who come into Cerro Gordo County Democrats' office are able to pick up buttons, literature on candidates, and learn about opportunities to volunteer. People can also receive help getting registered to vote and filling out absentee ballot request forms.

"We've had lots of people want to be active in this campaign and there's a lot of excitement about it," said Hardy.

The office also serves as an event venue when candidates visit Mason City.

Cerro Gordo County Democrats held a grand opening of the office on Tuesday, featuring special guest U.S. Congressional candidate and current state senator Liz Mathis. Over 30 attendees, which included several hopefuls running for local spots, came to hear the candidate speak.

Mathis' message was focused on educating the Cerro Gordo community about the new district maps this election and who is running in the districts.

"The maps were cut last October. For a full year, we should have been communicating this with people," said Mathis. "Let's hope they don't go and see the ballot for the first time and say 'where's Randy Feenstra?'"

Volunteers and Cerro Gordo County Democrats leadership hopes the office space can serve individuals before the election and answer questions.

"I invite people to come and stop in our headquarters, get some yard signs, talk to our volunteers," said Hardy. "There's lots of opportunities here."

"I feel like the main thing is for people to do their due diligence and look at the issues and then plan their vote accordingly," said Democrat volunteer Susan Bangert.

Summertime this year was a busy season for Cerro Gordo County Democrats. The group organized a float for North Iowa Band Festival and for the Fourth of July parade, along with being present at Thursdays on Main in Clear Lake. Their big fundraiser was also held this summer at the Surf Ballroom.

"(Our goal) of course is to win the elections, register more voters, and get more people to vote early. They can do that starting Oct. 19. You just need to walk into the auditor's office and then be done," said Hardy.

