Cerro Gordo County COVID positivity rates remain in double digits

COVID-19 positivity rates remain high in Cerro Gordo County, according to a report from CG Public health.

Information on positivity rates and hospitalizations were collected from coronavirus.iowa.gov as of Friday. CG Public Health reported a 14-day positivity rate of 12.9% and a seven-day positivity rate of 12.3%, down just over a percentage point from last week, in the county. The statewide rates are still lower, with a 14-day positivity rate of 9.7% and a seven-day positivity rate of 10.2%.

Cerro Gordo County has a reported 38 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and five patients in the ICU. There have also been 120 deaths from COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County.

The number of Cerro Gordo County's population that is fully vaccinated is at 58.1%. Those residents between the ages of 18 and 64 make up 69.6% of the total vaccinated, and those 65 and older are 88.7% of all vaccinated.

Cerro Gordo's rates have increased steadily, moving up from around an 8% positivity rate in the middle of September.

The 0-17 age group remains the highest in rate of positive cases in Cerro Gordo County at 16%, which is down 12 points from last week. The second highest is 30-39 age group at 19%, followed by 50-59 age group at 17%.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted on Nov. 2 to recommend Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for those 5-11 years of age, under the Emergency Use Authorization, according to a brief from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also approved ACIP’s recommendations.

Effective immediately, Iowa healthcare providers may begin administering pediatric Pfizer vaccine to 5- to 11-year-old children.

According to IDPH, the COVID-19 vaccines may be administered to an individual without regard to the timing of other vaccines, including the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines on the same day.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.