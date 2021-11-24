 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo County COVID positivity rates remain above 10%

CG Public Health - lobby

CG Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its clinic at Plaza West on Fourth Street Southwest in Mason City.

 Lisa Grouette

CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft responds to covid masking and vaccine concerns during a Q&A with the Globe Gazette on Wednesday.

Cerro Gordo's COVID-19 positivity rates remain in the double digits going into the holiday weekend, according to a report from CG Public Health on Wednesday.

The statistics were collected from coronavirus.iowa.gov. CG Public Health reported a 14-day positivity rate of 12.2% and a seven-day rate of 12.1% within the county. The statewide positivity rates are lower than Cerro Gordo's, with a 14-day positivity rate of 10.4% and a seven-day positivity rate of 10.8%.

11-24 Covid Rolling Average

Cerro Gordo County has a reported 42 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with nine patients in the ICU, and 122 deaths from COVID-19.

The number of Cerro Gordo County's population that is fully vaccinated is at 58.3%. Those residents between the ages of 18 and 64 make up 69.8% of the that number, and those 65 and older comprise 88.9% of all vaccinated people.

Cerro Gordo's rates have increased steadily, moving up from around an 8% positivity rate in the middle of September. Since the beginning of November, the county has remained in the double digits.

The 18-29 age group has the highest rate of positive cases in Cerro Gordo County at 21%. The second highest is the zero-17 age group at 19%, followed by the 30-39 age group at 18%.

11-24 Covid Age Group

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Nov. 19 that everyone 18 years old or may get a booster according to their website.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

