Cerro Gordo County Conservation releases campground closing dates

camping photo

The Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board offers three campgrounds. 

 Submitted photo

Cerro Gordo County Conservation campgrounds changes are coming soon.

Effective Wednesday, Sept. 28, all Cerro Gordo County Conservation modern campground shower house facilities and public water sources will be closed. According to a press release, this is because of their current public water supply permit.

Electricity will still be available and fees will be reduced to $10 a night. A portable toilet will be placed at each shower house and the dump stations will remain open.

On Monday. Oct. 31. at 8 a.m., the campgrounds will close for the season. All units must be removed by then. This includes Wilkinson Pioneer Park in Rock Falls, Linn Grove Park in Rockwell, and Ingebretson Park in Thornton.

The three campgrounds will reopen May 2023. Recreational Experience Close to Home brochures of year around activities within the county recreation areas and other areas are available by calling the 641-423-5309, visiting https://www.cgcounty.org/departments/conservation, or stopping at the Lime Creek Nature Center Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

