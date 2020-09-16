Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board to hold lottery for annual trapping access permits

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board will have a lottery for two annual trapping access permits at the Lime Creek Conservation Area.

The two permits a strictly access permits, a press release said, and will allow two trappers to trap within a designated portion of the conservation area. In addition to the access permit, an Iowa DNR furbearer license is required.

Lottery application forms will be available beginning Monday, Sept. 28. One entry per individual is allowed and must be completed in full to be considered eligible. They can be picked up at the conservation office during office hours, which are 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. They can also be printed online from the Cerro Gordo conservation website at https://www.cgcounty.org/home/showdocument?id=12242.

Completed forms can be returned to the office in person, emailed to mermer@cgcounty.org or faxed to 641-423-1566.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m.

The furbearer trapping lottery will take place Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8 a.m.

For more information, call the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board office at 641-423-5309.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0