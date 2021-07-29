Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation distributes $101,443 to local organizations

The Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation (CGCCF) held its 2021 grant awards celebration at the Ventura Community Center on Wednesday evening, announcing the distribution of $101,443 in grants to 30 projects of organizations serving Cerro Gordo County.

“The Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation is proud to support these nonprofit projects and programs that are working to make transformational impacts in Cerro Gordo County. We appreciate all our nonprofits do for our communities,” said Tim Coffey, secretary of the CGCCF.