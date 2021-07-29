Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation distributes $101,443 to local organizations

The Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation (CGCCF) held its 2021 grant awards celebration at the Ventura Community Center on Wednesday evening, announcing the distribution of $101,443 in grants to 30 projects of organizations serving Cerro Gordo County.
“The Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation is proud to support these nonprofit projects and programs that are working to make transformational impacts in Cerro Gordo County. We appreciate all our nonprofits do for our communities,” said Tim Coffey, secretary of the CGCCF.
Grant recipient organization, project the grant will fund, and grant amount are listed below by funding areas.
Arts & Culture
- City of Mason City, Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery – Mobile App, $1,000
- City of Mason City, MacNider Museum – DVR for Security System, $1,500
- Quilts of Valor-North Central Iowa, Quilts of Valor-North Central Iowa (QOV-NCI), $1,000
Community Betterment
- Cerro Gordo County, Conservation – Ingebretson Campground Playground Equipment, $3,000
- Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Commission, Emergency Management Facility Renovations, $2,000
- City of Dougherty, Fire Department – Bunker Gear Upgrade, $6,665
- City of Mason City, Park and Rec Department – Mason City Community Garden, $4,500
- City of Meservey, Library – Community Outdoor Movie Series, $1,300
- City of Plymouth, New Park Shelter, $5,000
- City of Swaledale, Fire Department – Equip Brush Truck, $5,000
- City of Ventura, Library – Computer Replacement Project, $2,803
- Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Roof Replacement, $4,924
- Meservey Fire and Rescue Foundation, Turnout Gear, $5,300
- North Iowa Events Center, Emergency Exit Door Replacement, $5,700
Education & Youth Development
- Boy Scouts of America – Winnebago Council, Eliminating Barriers to Access, $1,500
- Mason City Community Schools, Kids PLAY – Playground for Lincoln Area Youth, $4,000
- Mason City Family YMCA, Gymnasium Curtains, $6,500
Health
- 43 North Iowa, Medical Equipment Support, $2,850
- City of Mason City, Rec Department – Youth Activity Scholarship Program, $2,500
- Iowa Department of Natural Resources, AED, $1,423
- Mason City Senior Activity Center, Fire Alarm Control Panel, $4,000
- Rockwell-Swaledale Emergency Medical Team, Pager Replacement, $3,000
Human Service
- Caring Pregnancy Center, Infant, Toddler, and Child Car Seat and Sleep Safety, $2,592
- Crisis Intervention Service, Technology Update, $4,061
- Francis Lauer Youth Services, Bedroom Basics, $1,865
- Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa, Light Up the Night, $5,460
- Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, Fresh Fruits and Vegetables, $1,000
- Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless, Safe and Secure, $3,500
- Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare, Family Treatment Court, $2,400
- The Community Kitchen of North Iowa, Refrigerator Replacement Project, $5,100
Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Cerro Gordo County. Committee members include: Jen Arends, Shaun Arneson (chair), Tim Coffey, John Drury, Julie Kaduce, Marty Ramaekers, Gary Schmit and Margo Underwood.
Grants are awarded through CGCCF’s competitive grant process to projects in the program areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health, and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Cerro Gordo County in order to be considered for funding.
The 2022 grant cycle opens January 1, with an application deadline of April 1, 2022. The grant guidelines and application will be posted prior to the cycle opening at www.cerrogordoccf.org.