Cerro Gordo County Campgrounds to reopen

Cerro Gordo County will open area campgrounds effective Friday, May 7 at noon.

Campgrounds include Linn Grove (Rockwell), Wilkinson (Rock Falls) and Ingebretson (Thornton) for the season with electric and restrooms.

Grounds will remain open for the season with electricity and restrooms, a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board said. They'll stay open until late September with water and electricity and until mid-October with electricity.

For additional information about each campground, visit www.cgcounty.org and click on the "Conservation" tab, or call the conservation board office (M-F 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.) at 641-423-5309.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.